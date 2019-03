Last week’s election of Malam Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai as the senator representing Yobe south, in Yobe State at the just concluded National Assembly elections did not come to as a surprise. Bomai, has been a man of the people for a long time now as he endeared himself to his people through his compassion and philanthropic efforts.

Bomai, the Turakin Fika, who is also the immediate past Director of Treasury of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), decided to join the race for the National Assembly seat after a careful deliberation with key stake holders and his supporters from across the state. Bomai who received great support from the state government is interested in helping his people.

With his eyes firmly set leaving a positive input on the canvas of history at his former place of work, Bomai who is a strict disciplinarian and a devoted religious person had maintained an open door system of administration and insisted on due process, rule of law, justice and fair play in whatever he does.

A vibrant technocrat Bomai born in 1960 had held sensitive offices before his recent retirement including the office of Auditor General of FCTA Area Council.

Bomai is widely regarded to be a winning horse that can achieve a lot of progress in any given assignment in view of his antecedent and pedigree. He is also regarded as a formidable and an all-round person who could be relied upon at all times by not only the masses but even king makers and anointers.

He gained his immense popularity at the grass root level across the state through his philanthropic efforts, kindness, assistance to the people and level-headedness. He has tried to be relevant to the needs of his people particularly the ordinary man on the street. It is because of these and many other reasons that Bomai’s personality profile has continued to climb higher and higher not only in his immediate constituency but all over Yobe state.

His close watchers have predicted good tidings for him politically. Bomai, according to political activists and those close to him whom this writer spoke to recently in Yobe, is a member of the political class who has an insatiable appetite for wanting to improve a lots of the masses. He has been in the forefront of the individuals rendering various assistance to one community or the other as well as to individuals which has endeared him to the generality of the people.

Analysts have revealed that the need to give Bomai a chance in the state is very high among his peers and serious political circles on account of the fact that he is a competent individual and many people see in him a winning candidate and people are therefore ready to go along with him to achieve his political ambition especially due to his wide popularity and they believe that he possesses the mien to represent his people whenever he is called upon to do so, which has made him an individual not to be taken for granted.

His simplicity according to people close to him is perhaps his greatest strength as many people see him as a simple and unassuming individual who can deliver the goods at all times. A close watcher of Bomai revealed that though he is still consulting but that of recent, there had been a lot of pressure on him to either take up the challenge to sit for the highest office or for any sensitive assignment.

It is also strongly believed that maybe unknown to even Bomai himself some of his associates, close friends and some powerful groups of individuals had been working silently to actualize his political dreams because they believe that he is suitable and could perform as expected of him since he is loved by the masses across the state.

His people are of the view that Bomai has paid his dues having served the nation for 35 years in various sensitive positions and that his generosity and compassion is unquestionable apart from being a very hard working person with unalloyed loyalty and honesty. These traits and the wish of almighty God would see him through.

Bomai has an intimidating educational qualification and is also a member of many professional accounting and Auditing associations within and outside the country as a mark of his intellect and courage.

– Biu sent this from Abuja