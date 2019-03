Despite the fact that the public and the law en¬forcement agencies are now famil¬iar with the modus operandi of the popular ‘One chance’ robbery syndicates, these criminals have equally devised new means to con¬tinue to ply their nefarious trade. CHRISTIANA NWAOGU brings stories of victims experiences .

Threatening the security of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs is the rate of ‘one-chance’ activities being perpetrated by unscrupulous people who trap, rape and in most cases drug and kidnap unsuspecting passengers in taxis.

In time past, various forms of vices like robbery, snatching of bags, pick-pockets and “one chance” were only rampant in places like Lagos, Aba, Port Harcourt and Kano states but the winds of this criminal activity seems to have blown far, even to the seat of power.

Today, the difference is the case as residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have continued to raise alarm over the menace of car thefts and ‘one-chance’, that has become rampant , thus urging the Police to rescue the situation.

Interestingly, the term ‘One Chance,’ a Pidgin English expression used by bus conductors or touts to entice passengers in a hurry to take the last available space in a taxi or bus, has now been adapted to mean being in a fix or a difficult situation.

These robbery gangs often operate with commercial taxis. They have members of the gang in the vehicle, usually painted in the normal Abuja green commercial colours. Members pretend to be genuine passengers and drive around looking for victims.

They do not pick more than one or two victims at a time. Then they drive them to a remote place, where they are threatened with gun, cutlass, charms or other dangerous weap¬ons and dispossess them of their money, handsets, and other valuables.

Sometimes , after dispossessing the unsuspecting passengers of their valuables, they push them out of the moving vehicle, and if they are kind enough, they stop for their victim to alight before they zoom off. These gangs operate mostly during the early hours in the morning¬ing and late in the evening.

They have added another dimension to their enterprise. They now target the SIM cards of their victims, alongside ATM cards. It has been discovered that, with the SIM card, they can access their victim’s bank verification number (BVN) and have total access to other accounts linked to it.

However, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that with the advent of bank automated teller machine (ATM) as well as the Point of Sale (POS) which helps to reduce the volume of cash people carry on them, the gangs have devised new methods of robbing unsuspecting passengers.

They have realised that some people have their ATM cards in their bags or wallets, so, instead of robbing a passenger that falls prey to them and allow him or her to go, they search the passenger, take their ATM cards, take them to a particular destination and hold them hostage and demand for their ATM card pin number. Woe betide such victim if he should play smart by giving a wrong password, as he may not come out of their den alive.

Having disclosed the security code, one of the gang members would rush to the bank to empty the victim’s account, that is if the they did not carry the POS with them. Don’t be deceived , they blind fold the victim and drop him on the way and zoom off.

Though many victims made bold to relate the tales of their woes during their traumatic encounters they are also yet to recover from their losses.

Mr Innocent Uyime of Area A, last road, Nyanya phase 2 told LEADERSHIP Sunday that he was returning from his office at Area one at 11:00pm after the day’s job. He boarded a cab at Area 3 junction to go home, but immediately after the old CBN junction, all the genuine passengers in the taxi were asked to co-operate. They were robbed.

Narrating his ordeal, he said before the hoodlums started dispossessing them of their belongings, all the passengers were thoroughly beaten in order to co-operate. The bandits, who were armed with two locally-made guns even threatened to kill anybody who made noise or refused to co-operate with them.

Another incident involved John Ekpata who was returning to Abuja from a trip. He alighted from the popular Utako market where he boarded a taxi to wuse zone 5 having no inkling that he boarded a vehicle operated by thieves.

He said mid-way into their journey, just after sky memorial the robbers announced their mission. “The two-man gang asked everyone in the cab to obey their orders or get hurt. After robbing all the passengers, they encountered some policemen on patrol who suspected the taxi and asked the driver to pull over.

They interrogated the driver and the passengers and they assured the policemen that everything was alright.

But as the taxi was about to move, a man who was later identified as an immigration officer brought out a white handkerchief through the painted taxi window and waved it at the policemen.

The policemen instantly understood the sign that the passengers were not safe. They gave them a chase. The hoodlums, it was gathered, opened fire at the policemen and there was an exchange of fire. Two of the robbers were killed and the passengers and their properties rescued.

A civil Defence officer who gave his name only as Ogunleye will not, in a hurry, forget his encounter with ‘One chance’ operators along the Jabi airport junction . He was attacked on his way to work.

According to him, hardly had the taxi got to Berger bus stop than a ‘passenger’ brought out a gun and proclaimed thus: ‘’eh, look up, you better co-operate or you have yourself to blame.” The ladies inside the cab were asked to drop their bags, while the males were thoroughly searched and items found on them were confiscated.

Ogunleye who sat close to the door, was almost spared. Unfortunately, the one who was sitting close to him pointed at him. He explained to his assailants that he was a security who was returning from an event. They were not impressed by this. They rather descended on him; hitting him with the butt of a gun.

Residents say they are no longer safe and it is really disturbing because it keeps happening everyday. Many of those who have been attacked are women. The ugly development has brought safety and security issues to the front burner amongst Abuja residents.

A reporter was waiting for a taxi at the federal secretariat and standing beside her was a woman who waved down a taxi. Immediately the green and white taxi got to her, the fat woman demanded in Pidgin English, ‘Open your boot make l see wetin dey inside’.

I promptly drew the woman’s attention before the taxi could zoom off to explain her action and as if she was waiting to spit it out, she narrated, “My dear, my eye don see something with these taxis in Abuja. Just last week, I boarded a taxi from Wuse where I have a shop to go to my house in Asokoro.

I observed that the driver took me through an unfamiliar route; it didn’t occur to me that he had a bad motive because I thought he was avoiding traffic only for him to stop on a lonely road not far from AYA, pretending he wanted to take a tool in the boot to check a fault in the cab.

Before I could say driver ‘hurry up’, he came into the cab with one other man from God knows where who pointed a dagger at me, dispossessed me of my bag and everything I had in it, then they threw me out of the cab and zoomed off. It was terrible”.

A Nurse in one of the FCT hospitals said she was a victim of a gang of ‘one-chance’ while returning from work in the early hours of Friday, January 13.

This nurse who pleaded not to be named said that immediately she entered the vehicle from Nyanya, she became suspicious as there were only men in the car, adding that her fear later materialised when she was asked to open her bag and bring all the money inside.

“Immediately, they pointed a gun at me inside the car, I quickly told them I don’t have money. I was then asked to bring my ATM card where I led them to a bank to withdraw all the money in my account.’’

Also, Miss Thelma Idaku , a civil servant said it was a sad day for her when she fell victim of ‘one-chance’ while returning from office.

Idaku said that she was dispossessed of her valuables and almost lost her life to ‘one-chance’, criminals who threatened to kill her if nothing valuable was found on her. She said that for the fact that she had money to part with; she would have been strangled.

In another experience, one Mr Joseph Emogor said he boarded a green taxi around 7 o’clock on a Monday night, on his way to Kubwa According to him, as he was about to enter, the taxi man switched on the inner light.

He said “when they got to a deserted road somewhere in Galadima, suddenly, there was a high volume of music inside the car, and, before he knew it, someone came from the back seat and put a knife to his neck threatening to waste him if he made any noise.

He was robbed of his wrist watch, phones and documents. They then threw him out of the vehicle.

He recalled that there was nobody at the back seat when the taxi man switched on the inner light and thus concluded that the man that attacked him definitely emerged from the boot. “I guess Abuja green taxi booths are linked to the back seat”, he said.

Mr Bernard Eneki, Treasurer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Jikwoyi/Karshi Park at Nyanya, in an interview, explained that the union impound vehicles that load in unauthorized areas without entering the park because most of those that engage in criminal activities do not enter the park; they drive pass to pick passengers on the road.

On what the union is doing about the ‘One Chance’ menace, he said, “We have our Marshals who load vehicles to various routes, like this one you see here is loading to Karshi and we know all our members here.

According to him, “If a passenger forgets any property like phone in the vehicle he or she can come to the park and tell us where he or she boarded the vehicle, from, and we will trace the number because all the vehicles loading from here to Karshi have specific numbers, so if you misplace anything in any of the vehicles we will locate the vehicle and return your property to you”.

At Wuse/Berger Park, Mr Akande Sunday, a member of the Union of Painted Abuja Taxi, PAT, said painted taxis belong to a number of unions, aside the national union, NURTW, while he explained the colour type at the top of the taxi clearly states which union a taxi belongs to.

“You can differentiate the taxis with the colour on the top of the taxi to know which company a taxi is registered under. For instance, mine is painted blue which is under PAT and this other one (pointing to another taxi), you can see is painted orange which is under NURTW”, he said.

“Majority of the robberies that are being carried out by cabs are mainly by unpainted vehicles because there is nothing to identify them. For example, private vehicles are into the business of carrying passengers; if such operators commit crimes, they go scott free because no one can really identify or trace them”.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the bandits modus operandi is to pose as taxi drivers in a bid to carry passengers to a lonely road where they can perpetrate their evil act. They eventually made away with company’s identity card, camera and accessories, cell phones, a hand bag and N28,000.

Before now, these ‘catch in the air’ robbers were everywhere. Many residents of Abuja lost valuables worth millions of Naira to these men of the underworld who disguised as commercial vehicle operators.

He said, happily, the police were able to contain the menace and the number of incidents reduced. But residents are afraid that the ugly phenomenon is gradually rearing its head.

He urged the police to check the trend before it gets out of hand.

Spokesperson , Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,David Akinbinu, said their men and officers of the intelligence and special crime unit have been able to track down and arrest culprits.

He further explained that the command is not resting on its oars in ensuring that lives and properties of residents are protected.

Akinbinu who said the crack team of the FCT command of the Corps trailed and rescued several victims , said the arrests were made possible by the proactive crime fighting measures deployed by the Command and the support of public-spirited individuals who have been partnering with them through the provision of information.

He said, “On the One Chance gangs, we have renewed commitment to rid FCT of the activities of one chance robbers, the Command’s newly-created Anti One Chance Squad, has severally, smashed notorious gangs and recovered their operational vehicles.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the notoriety of these criminals became so pronounced that the FCT Police Command had to create a special Anti One-Chance Squad headed by a Chief Superintendent of Police to curb the menace.