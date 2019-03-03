Fire Razes 7 Shops In Kano State Polytechnic

The Kano State Fire Service on Sunday afternoon confirmed a fire outbreak that completely destroyed seven shops inside the School of Technology, Kano State Polytechnic at Matan Fada in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

The Spokesman for the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the fire started at about 03:08 p.m.

“We received a distress call today (Sunday) from Abdullahi Ibrahim at about 03:14 p.m. that there was a fire outbreak within the school premises.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene to bring the situation under control so as not to affect other shops,’’ he said.

He said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated. (NAN)