Guber Poll: Group Drums Support For Isiaka

Ogun West Stakeholders Forum, a coalition of all interest groups and ethnic nationalities in the Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State, has appealed to the people of Ogun state to vote for the candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Prince Gboyega Isiaka.

The group, in a release signed by the Coordinator Yewaland Development Union, Mr Semiu Fatogun, said that its opinion polls among the people of Ogun-West , Ogun Central and Ogun East show a wide acceptability of Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka which fully supports his endorsement by the people of Yewa Awori at an earlier summit

The group also recalled that the organizers of the Ogun-West Decides summit which was held in Ilaro did it after due consultation with Prominent politicians and non-politicians across Ogun West.

The group appealed to all Ogun-West indigenes to fully support the realisation of the age long dream of producing the Governor of Ogun State by voting for ADC candidate, reminding them that they should not allow the zoning of Deputy Governor to the area to obstruct the realisation of the age long dream of producing the Chief executive of the state.The group made it clear that nothing short of the number one position can augur well for the developmental needs of Ogun West.

The group also appealed to all political parties in Ogun State not to encourage any form of violence during and the elections in the interest of the the masses they posture to represent.