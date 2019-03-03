Ifeanyi Ubah Throws Weight Behind YPP Candidates For Anambra House Of Assembly Elections

Senator-elect, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, has called on the electorate in Anambra to vote for all candidates of Young Progressives Party (YPP) standing for election into Anambra House of Assembly on March 9.

Ubah made the appeal during his thank you tour to the people of Aguata 1 Constituency of Anambra House of Assembly in Uga, Aguata Council Area on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ubah was returned as winner of Anambra South Senatorial contest held on Feb. 23 on the nascent YPP beating the incumbent Sen. Andy Uba and his younger brother Chief Chris Uba of APC and PDP respectively.

He thanked the people for keying into the populist agenda of YPP and voting for him overwhelmingly.

The oil magnate, who promised to make good all his campaign promises, urged the people of Aguata to further prove that YPP has come to stay by ensuring that the party won a good number of seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

“I have come to say thank you for your support, just as I promised you during my campaigns that if we win, I will come back to say well done.

“I want to say that the battle is not over, we also need to have voice in Anambra, so as you voted for me, I want to appeal to you to use the same vigour and spirit to ensure victory for YPP candidates for Anambra House of Assembly on March 9,” he said.

Responding, Chief Godwin Ezeno, the YPP candidate for Aguata 1 congratulated Ubah on his victory and prayed God to help him to to achieve his good intention for the people of the senatorial district.

Ezeno said with the victory, Anambra electorate have proven that they know who they want and who can deliver in spite of political party affiliation.

He also thanked Aguata people for making Ubah win in the council area, while urging them to reciprocate the gesture to him on March 9.

“History was made on Feb. 23, when our party, YPP, a party of about six months in existence won a seat in the Senate through Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, we are grateful to God who made it possible.

“Ubah was able to call together people from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after they tried to emasculate us and build a formidable force in the YPP.

“You have done well for coming to say thank, on our part, we are working hard for our success at the poll and hope to enjoy your full support so that you cannot be alone on this journey,” he said.

Ezeno told voters in the nine electoral wards of the constituency to cast their votes for him, assuring them of quality representation when elected into the Anambra House of Assembly. (NAN)