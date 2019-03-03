Kaduna Poll: Ex- PDP Guber Aspirant, Sani Sidi, 50,000 Associate Dump Party, To Join APC, el-Rufai

One of the prominent gubernatorial aspirants of the recent party primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna state,Mohammed Sani Sidi, his over 50,000 political associates and several other chieftains of the party across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State have resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP gathered that, Sani Sidi, former Director – General, National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA, along with his associates and supporters will join the All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead of the governorship and state Assembly elections march 9th,2019.

In a statement signed by a close associate of Mohammed Sani Sidi, Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki, quoted a letter sent to the ward Chairman of PDP, Unguwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna North local government Area, states that “since the party’s primaries held last year, characterized by manipulations, impunity, lack of internal democracy and intimidations of party delegates, the party’s leadership at the state or the candidate has failed to genuinely engage all aspirants towards consultation and genuine reconciliation, an important task that would have helped the party forge ahead.”

“Even more worrisome is the mutual mistrust that exist between the party leadership, the gubernatorial candidate and some of its members and above all the failure to showcase any meaningful blueprint and capacity on how to govern the state when voted into power.” Said Sidi.

The letter further states, “it is based on these reasons and after due consultation with my political associates across the 23 local government areas, l decided to resign my membership of the party henceforth. And l thank you most sincerely for your support while in the party”.

Sidi, submitted alongside the letter, his membership card of the party to the ward leadership of the PDP.

Maiyaki stated that, other prominent politicians and the associates of Sani Sidi from across the state who have resigned their membership of the party include Hon Peter Adamu Adada, former Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Rabiu Bako, former Council Chairman of Kaduna LGA and Commissioner of Information, Hon Kabiru Ballah, former State Secretary, PDP, Hon Sani Shahada, former Member, KSHA, Hon Nasiru Aliyu Damau, former Council Chairman of Kubau LGA and Commissioner of LGA, Hon Aliyu Saleh Ramin Kura, former Council Chairman of Lere LGA, Hon Magaji Sadiq Hunkuyi, former Council Chairman of Kudan LGA among others.

Others include Hon Ashiru K. Bomo, former State Chairman AD and State Officer PDP, Hon Sani Rabiu Bako, Esthwhile House of Representative Aspirants, Hon Joe Machu, Alhaji Adamu Kagarko, former Permanent Secretary, KDSG, Hon Abdulaziz Makama, former Council Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Hon Bala Ahmed, former Deputy Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Hon Umar Farouq Kafanchan, Former SSA, Political and Chieftaincy, Hon Barbanas Samuel, former SA, Community Mobilization, Hon Shehu Tafarki, former Party Chairman, Kagarko LGA, Hon Rufai Mustapha Ango (Maradona) among host of others.

Maiyaki, who on saturday joined APC, said over 30,000 members of the Sani Sidi Campaign Steering Committee and some executive members of the party at the Local Government and Ward levels have began the process of resigning their membership from the Peoples Democratic Party.