Lagos Governorship: Adebule Urges Residents To Vote For APC

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has urged electorate in the state to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

Adebule said their votes would guarantee dividends of democracy and impactful governance in the state.

She made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ojo, Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held to strategise on how to mobilise more people to vote during the elections.

Adebule, who chaired the meeting, said that the APC led-administration had done a lot in the state to uplift the generality of the masses.

She listed infrastructure development, education, health, water supply, agriculture and security as areas where APC had performed well in Lagos State.

“This stakeholders’ meeting is an opportunity for us to review our outing during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We have seen our mistakes and we have agreed on the need to go back to our various wards to mobilise more people and make them see reasons to vote for APC during Saturday’s election.

“The next elections are very critical to us in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, Ojo is known as a majority constituency and we are promising that come March 9, we will deliver more votes for APC, ” she said.

Adebule urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve some of the pending challenges experienced during the February 23 elections.

Also speaking, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, Chairman, Campaign Committee, APC-Ojo, said that they were determined to ensure the party came out victorious in the elections.

“We will be having serious engagement with all the people of Ojo by improving and intensifying our door-to-door campaign.

“Many people did not come out to vote in the last elections, there was apathy and we do not want that to happen again.

“So, in the next four days, we want to take our sensitisation programme to more people telling them that voting is the only investment that will bring about infrastructural development in Ojo LGA,” he said. (NAN)