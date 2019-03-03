NEWS
NNPP Promises To Provide Free Education For Girls In Bauchi
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has promised to provide free education for girls in Bauchi State if elected to office.
The governorship candidate of the party, Amb.Shuaibu Ahmed made the pledge on Sunday during a manifesto presentation in Bauchi.
He said that if elected, girls would be provided with free educational materials from enrollment to completion period.
Ahmed also pledged to introduce free feeding program for all school pupils across the state.
“If elected, I will introduce free education for girls in the state.
“Through this intervention,our tailors will be empowered because they will be the ones to sew the school uniforms our for school children.
“The farmers will get market for their farm produce through the feeding program.
“These interventions will reduce unemployment and improve our economy, ” he said.
Speaking on water and hygiene, Ahmed said that within six months in office if elected, 2000 non- functional boreholes would be repaired to supply water to the teeming population in the state.(NAN)
