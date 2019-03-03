Obaseki’s EdoFAC Excites Farmers, As Aggregators Make Brisk Sales

Farmers in Edo State have expressed delight at the vast opportunities in the Edo State Food and Agricultural Cluster (EdoFAC) in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area, set up by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state.

A cross section of the farmers and produce aggregators commended the state government for the initiative and urged the governor to extend the structures at the center in Ehor to other parts of the state so as to cause a revolution in the state’s agricultural sector, such that subsistence farmers would have a system to mop up their produce.

The EdoFAC facility at Ehor has existing aggregators who buy farm produce such as cassava, plantain, yam, pineapple, meat among others in large quantities from the farmers and distribute them to different parts of Nigeria.

The facility also organises training for youths with a focus on agriculture, providing them with classroom and office space as well as accommodation.

One of the farmers, Mr. Philip Osaze said that the state government has been very responsive to the needs of farmers which resulted in setting up of the EdoFAc, noting that the location was strategic as it allows for ease of transportation for those bringing in their products and those taking theirs out.

According to him, “We are indeed delighted at how the EdoFAC runs. It has provided farmers in the state ample space to expand their production. This will contribute to the state government’s food security policy.

Mrs. Uwa Igbinovia, an aggregator, said that the Ehor facility is a one-stop-shop for agricultural innovation, and has provided the platform for aggregators to engage with farmers and negotiate favourable prices for produce, whereby all parties are fairly treated.