The paramount ruler of Ikah Chiefdom in Ankpa local government area of Kogi state, Chief Sule Sani has advised youths to shun violence during election periods.

The monarch reminded the youths that violence does not in any way present a race in good picture.

“Igala kingdom in Nigeria which is known for peaceful coexistence with each other and even neighbours has suddenly become a centre of violence extremism”, Sule stressed.

He averred that children who are pursuing material things have subjected themselves to all forms of moral decadence without respect for human life.

He said that the most worrisome aspect of all, is the fact that most of the youths who are of school age have abandoned the classroom because of quest for material things.

Sule noted that no reasonable parent would allow their children or wards to stray out into one of the most delicate process of life like thuggery and vandalism, urging those involved in the un wholesome attitude, to lay down arms before the next election.

He appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for stepping up resistance mechanism to ward off crime and criminality in the state.