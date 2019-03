CHIBUZO UKAIBE captures intriguing events after the declaration of the presidential election.

The mood of its national secretariat captured the feeling within the party on the morning after the presidential election was declared. The premises of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the famous Wadata Plaza was deserted. It seemed almost lifeless, safe for the security men who guarded the gate.

Same was the case at the party’s presidential campaign office, popularly called Legacy House. This was in spite of an early statement by PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rejecting the election.

This was on the morning of Wednesday, Feburary 27, barely hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Muhammadu Buhari, winner of the presidential election. Buhari as candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 15,191,847 votes as against the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, who came second with 11, 262,978 votes.

While the secretariat of the PDP wore a gloomy look, supporters of the Buhari and the APC took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in jubilation.

Although the jubilation were sometimes wild as commercial motor cycle and tricycle riders engaged in dangerous stunts, the celebration was a contrast to the fact that the president lost in the FCT.

By evening of same day, the PDP candidate and its leaders, perhaps in a bid to show a strong front, gathered at the symbolic Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, to reaffirm their rejection of the election outcome.

Atiku, expectedly, was the focus of the gathering which turned out to be a world press conference. He reiterated his rejection of the election, describing the presidential election as a grand theft of the people’s will.

He however expressed confidence that he will reclaim his mandate, stressing that PDP has the real figures and facts from last Saturday’s election.

Atiku while faulting President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the election, at a press briefing in Abuja, added that the outcome of the polls is not legitimate enough to form a government because it does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

He disclosed that he told the chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, after the election that even the military didn’t conduct elections as bad as what transpired last Saturday.

Atiku who decried the loss of N85bn at the Nigerian stock exchange market as a result of this outcome of presidential election, pleaded with foreign investors not to divest away from Nigeria.

He urged them to be patient and keep faith with the Nigeria, claiming that their quarrel is with the those who stole the mandate of the Nigerian people.

The former vice president who thanked Nigerians for choosing democracy as the settlement system of government, claimed that most of the figures posted are statistically impossible to defend.

“In Akwa Ibom for instance, the result showed a statistical impossibility of a 62 per cent drop in voter numbers from the 2015 elections even where voter registration and PVC collection rate were much higher in 2015.

“This is why voter suppression took place. You must recall, our party made this observation and complained before the elections that there were plans to implement voter suppression on PDP or opposition’s strongholds and voter increase in APC strongholds.

“This pattern was repeated in strongholds of PDP including in states like Delta, Rivers, Abia and Benue State. As this was occurring, we saw another statistical impossibility where the real numbers tallied in numbers increased astronomically in Borno State by an almost miraculous 82 per cent in the midst of insecurity. This pattern was also repeated in other strongholds of the APC states.

“One begins to ask if insecurity is conducive to higher voter turnout and security is antithetical to high voter turnout? It is further curious that the PDP’s margin of victory in states outside the South East and South South were estremely slim across board. That again is a statistical impossibility.”

Those in attendance are: PDP National chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, vice presidential candidate of PDP, Peter Obi, director general of PDP presidential campaign organisation and president of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others were chairman PDP board of trustees, BOT Walid Jibrin, former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ben Bruce and Senator Dino Melaye among others.

President Buhari had earlier same day called for all sides to close ranks and work in the interest of the country. He cautioned his supporters and party members against gloating over the victory.

He re-echoed the charge while receiving his certificate of return from the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu at the International Conference Centre, venue of the presidential collation centre.

He also declared his victory as being for all Nigerians, charging them to expect massive infrastructural development and economic prosperity that will take the country to his “Next Level ” agenda.

The president promised to tackle insecurity , improve the economy and fight corruption now more than ever.

He said : “ We will continue with the good things we have been doing and many areas stated in our manifestos will also be implemented . ”

The president , who commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the violence that trailed the electoral process, cautioned that “ election is not war and must not be a do or die affair . ”

The president said, “ I wish , Mr Chairman , to congratulate all the presidential candidates and their teams for a hard- fought campaign. We may have had different views during the campaign, but the one thing most of us have in common is the love of our country and our desire to improve the conditions of living for Nigerians , ” Buhari said.

According to him, “ from the comments of several observers both local and foreign , it is obvious that the elections were both free and fair . “Now that the elections are over , and a winner declared , we must all see it as a victory for Nigeria , our dear country . That was why I encouraged my teeming supporters , in a speech I read earlier today , not to gloat.

“Our God-given victory is enough cause for joy, without deriding those who were in the opposition. All Nigerians, going forward, must stand in brotherhood, for a bright and fulfilling future . “

“I therefore want to assure that we will continue to engage all parties that have the best interest of Nigerians at heart. Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open . That is the way to build the country of our dream ; safe , secure , prosperous , and free of impunity and primitive accumulation by those entrusted with public offices .”

But even before the dispute over the outcome of the election began to evolve rage, the international community and foreign observers have since endorsed the outcome by congratulating Buhari as president-elect, in keeping with diplomatic culture.

African leaders, like King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Alpha Omar Conde of Guinea, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic , Presidents Nana Koffi – Addo of Ghana and Macky Sall of Senegal among others, in a show of solidarity, sent congratulatory messages to Buhari on his re- election.

For them, while Buhari’s return reflects the confidence of Nigerians in him, it also helps for continued stability of the West African region and the continent at large.

However, congratulatory messages that came from the United Kingdom (UK), the United States and China were quite significant.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja, quoted the minister of State for Africa , Harriett Baldwin, as saying: “I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President. “The UK is a long – standing friend and partner of Nigeria and the Nigerian people and a stable and prosperous Nigeria benefits Africa and the world . ” Baldwin commended Nigerians for their resilience and commitment to democracy .

She said the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) were consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process.

A statement also from the US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, read “The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election. We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

“We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities. We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process.

“We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week. Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations,” he said.

China on Wednesday congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as President of Nigeria.

Nigeria is China’s strategic partner of cooperation in Africa, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily news conference in Beijing.

“China always attaches high importance to bilateral ties and stands ready to work with the new Nigerian government to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and bring more benefits to the two peoples,” Lu said.

The position of the foreign partners was quite instructive in the face of the repeated concerns raised by the federal government over seeming moves by some foreign interests to interfer with the electoral process.

Nonetheless the endorsement of the election by the international community seems to shift the burden of proof to the PDP in light of it’s claims that results from the polling units across the country is at variance with what INEC has declared.

The PDP, through one of it’s presidential spokesperson, Osita Chidoka, said the party had it’s own PVT system which is in sync with what the civil society had. Atiku had at the press briefing reiterated their claim of having the figures from the polling units which was at variance with what the INEC announced.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday evening, a compilation of election result purportedly detailing the figures from the state level had gone into circulation. The purported result indicated that Atiku won the election.

But the result has since siezed to gain any traction in light of the fact that no credible organisation or party has laid claim to it’s authenticity.

As it stands the months ahead hold a lot of uncertainty. The attention of the world will be focused as much as on the two major players, Buhari and Atiku as well as on their parties. So far, both candidates have urged their followers to be measured in their reactions to the outcome of the election.

While the president has since been commended for extending a hand of fellowship to those who feel aggrieved over the outcome of the election, his declaration to run an inclusive government which seeks to soothe nerves and douse tensions within the polity, seems to be attracting interest, even though the pattern and nature of this arrangement is yet to be disclosed.

On the other hand, Atiku’s insistence on challenging the elections in court, according to some pundits, will help to enrich the democratic process. Supporters of his decision to challenge the election in court point to Buhari’s consistency in challenging election outcomes, one of which prompted the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who upon admitting the flawed process that made him president, instituted famous Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) which gave far reaching electoral reforms.

Still, others like Olisa Agbakoba and Dele Momodu have asked Atiku not to seek legal action over the matter. In a piece titled , ‘ 2019 Presidential Election : Ethnic Consideration vs Governance Consideration , ’ written by Agbakoba, the legal practitioner advised Atiku against approaching the court , but to accept the outcome in faith .

Agbakoba said , “ I understand the PDP is aggrieved at the outcome of the election and alleged massive irregularities . I urge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to approach the Election Petition Tribunal .

“ He might have (been ) moved backwards by his loss , but he should not lose sight of the legacy and greatness that lie in front of him. ”

The SAN described Atiku as being in a position to take up the mantle of a statesman and build a ‘ new Nigeria movement ’ from the array of small parties , third force actors , change actors and millions who were desperate for a strong and united Nigeria .

“ There is also a lot of work to be done in both political and electoral reforms . I request former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step into the shoes , ” he said .

Agbakoba however said he did not mean that the election was devoid of irregularities .

He said , “ I can see how tempting it is to take the option of the Election Petition Tribunal . But that, in my view , is not the right decision.

“We look forward to a new Nigeria , strong and united ; a new Nigeria that will not vote on the basis of ethnic and primordial sentiments . ”

The SAN noted that the voting pattern of last Saturday ’ s presidential election showed that ethnicity played a significant role in the result.

He said both the APC and the PDP benefited from “ primordial voting. ”

“ The excepted zone is the South- West , where voting occurred on the basis of issues.

“The significance and consequence of the 2019 presidential election are huge unless we are able to reverse it .

“ 2023 will follow the pattern of 2019 unless we do something about it , ” Agbakoba said.

However the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, has already swung into action. The peace committee have met with Atiku at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, was convened shortly after Atiku declared his intention to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in court.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Gen. Abubakar said the mission of committee is to douse the rising tension in the aftermath of the presidential elections.

Besides Abubakar, other members of the committee on the visit were the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and Rev. Fr Atta Barkindo of the NPC Secretariat.

Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi; Senate President Bukola Saraki; PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and other PDP leaders were also in attendance.

The impact of the committee in arresting unrest after the 2015 general election was instructive. This time, the task will be no less demanding, in regards to the weighty allegations of discrepancies and brewing sense of injustice in light of the killings that trailed the electoral process. They, by their task, will be in the fore of ensuring national healing.

However, the killings and violence that trailed the entire electoral process as well as the challenges that INEC had to deal with needs to be revisited.