3 In Police Net Over Sales Of Fake Train Tickets

It was gathered that the bubble burst the affected staff when a passenger waiting on queue to purchase ticket from Ebute-Metta Junction to Ijoko was approached by another passenger under the pretext that he bought the ticket earlier and was no longer interested in entering the train.

The Lagos District Manager (RDM) of the Corporation Engr. Jerry Oche who confirmed the arrest of the three staff said the Lady in question on sensing danger approached the ticket seller on the authenticity of the ticket she bought from another passenger only to be told that the ticket was fake.

He explained further that this discovery made the district to intensify checking of passengers tickets twice by the ticket collectors and task force respectively, adding that during cross checking it was discovered that three passengers on board the train had fake tickets.

Oche stated that on interrogation of the passengers who purchased fake tickets from NRC ticket sales outlet, mentioned the railway stations where they purchased tickets and also identified ticket salesmen that sold the tickets to them.

He noted that the staff arrested have since been suspended, adding that investigations are still ongoing.

The RDM posited that on completion of investigation any staff found guilty will be disciplined accordingly.