SPORTS
AFCON: Rohr Downplay Eagles’ Title Chance
Gernot Rohr has played down the chances of Nigeria winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by arguing that the Super Eagles are not among the top three ranked teams in Africa.
Reflecting on the contenders for the title, Rohr noted that the Super Eagles did not qualify for the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, hence their poor FIFA ranking.
The German picked three North African countries as well as the top ranked African nation, Senegal as the favorites for the title.
‘’No, I do not think we can say that. When we look at the ranking of Africa and FIFA, we are not the first African country,’’ said Rohr to girondins4ever.com.
‘’There are other countries in front of us, I think we are fourth. There is Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt that may be favourite at home for the AFCON, there is also Senegal in front of us.
‘’The ranking is not just the latest results, but for a few years. In 2014, 2015, Nigeria was not great and did not qualify for the last two AFCON. It has somewhat handicapped its ranking at FIFA and Africa.’’
Nigeria have reached the last four of the AFCON fourteen times in the competition’s history and only Egypt with 15 has a better record of qualifying for the semifinals.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
PMB Locks In NW, SW, NE, Niger, Kwara In NC
Bauchi INEC Faults Announcement Of Results
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
MOST POPULAR
-
Others13 hours ago
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Frank Writes Gen. Abudulsalam, Says Atiku’s Mandate Taken
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Kaduna Poll: Ex- PDP Guber Aspirant, Sani Sidi, 50,000 Associate Dump Party, To Join APC, el-Rufai
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Persons Behind violence in Benue — Military
-
NEWS20 hours ago
I Will Not Mortgage People’s Mandate – Atiku
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Unknown Gunmen Kill 6, Injure 8 In Kaduna
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Buhari’s Re-election Will Guarantee Refinery Revamping – NNPC
-
POLITICS8 hours ago
Over 2,500 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kwara