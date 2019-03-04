NEWS
Alabama: Tornadoes Attack Leaves At Least 23 Dead
At least 23 people, some children, have been killed after tornadoes struck Lee County in eastern Alabama, authorities said.
Sheriff Jay Jones said the toll could rise, but rescue efforts had to stop until dawn due to the danger of searching in the dark.
“The challenge is the sheer volume of the debris where all the homes were located,” he said.
It is unknown how many are injured. Authorities have blocked off the area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) classified the first tornado to strike as at least an EF-3 – meaning winds of up to 165 miles per hour (266km/h) – carving a path at least half a mile (0.8km) wide.
Who was hurt?
Authorities say they are still working to identify the victims and the injured.
Family members reportedly said one of the victims was an eight-year-old in the town of Beauregard.
“We’ve never had a mass fatality situation, that I can remember, like this in my lifetime,” Lee County Coroner Bill Harris reportedly said.
Rescuers have yet to reach some areas, he said, and coroners from other parts of the state were coming to help.
East Alabama Medical Centre said it was treating more than 40 people injured by the extreme weather and was expecting more.
What was the damage?
Sheriff Jones described the damage as “catastrophic”.
PowerOutage.US says there are about 4,000 customers without power across Alabama, with about 2,000 of those in Lee County.
Cold weather is forecast for the region after the tornadoes, with temperatures predicted to drop to near freezing.
Alabama meteorologist Eric Snitil tweeted that there were more deaths in Lee County in one day due to a tornado than in the entirety of the US in 2018.
Tornado watches were in effect in parts of Alabama and in neighbouring Georgia on Sunday evening.
The extreme weather initially cut off electricity for 21,000 Georgia Power customers, according to a company spokeswoman, and tore down trees and destroyed homes.
What’s been the reaction?
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey posted on Twitter to warn residents there could be more extreme weather to come.
“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today,” she wrote.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
#NigeriaDecides2019: INEC Declares Buhari Winner In Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
Others17 hours ago
President Buhari Pays Thank You Visit To Taraba Monday
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Frank Writes Gen. Abudulsalam, Says Atiku’s Mandate Taken
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
Kaduna Poll: Ex- PDP Guber Aspirant, Sani Sidi, 50,000 Associate Dump Party, To Join APC, el-Rufai
-
POLITICS5 hours ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Persons Behind violence in Benue — Military
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Kano People Have Been Supporting Me Since 2003 – PMB
-
NEWS24 hours ago
I Will Not Mortgage People’s Mandate – Atiku
-
BUSINESS5 hours ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB