Algeria: Bouteflika Offers To Run For Last Time

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, facing mass protests over his 20 years in power, will run in April’s elections, his campaign manager said on Sunday, with Ennahar TV saying he had offered to step down after a year if re-elected.

The announcement read out by Abdelghani Zaalane on Bouteflika’s behalf said the president pledged to organise an early election, with Ennahar TV saying that would be held within a year.

The comments are likely to be viewed as an attempt to appease those who had taken to the streets for 10 days to protest against the 82-year-old’s plans to remain in office and to allow him an exit on his own terms.

But hours after his comments, new anti-government protests broke out late at night in the capital and other cities drawing in thousands, according to witnesses and TV footage.

Several hundreds of mainly young men marched through Algiers’ centre where riot police were blocking some roads. The protests appeared to be mostly peaceful.

Bouteflika’s statement was his first since protests broke out 10 days ago, the biggest in Algeria since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings that unseated rulers in neighbouring countries.

In a sign of a disconnect from the mostly young population, almost 70 percent of whom are aged below 30, he communicated via letter, as he has since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Tens of thousands of protesters had been rallying throughout the day in cities around Algeria, calling on Bouteflika not to submit election papers for the April 18 polls, the deadline for which was Sunday.

Zaalane arrived to submit the documents on Sunday evening, but there was no sign of Bouteflika, who Swiss television said remained at a hospital in Geneva.

