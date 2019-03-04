ENTERTAINMENT
Alibaba: We Don’t Recognise, Protect Our Talents In Nigeria
Top Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has set the ball rolling on an important conversation about how Nigerians fail to appreciate their own until they get international recognition. He shared a thought-provoking post on social media, where he used Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, as an example of how Nigerians fail to appreciate their talents. He also stated that singer, Asa, did not get the attention of many Nigerians until she went abroad and was appreciated.
His stance claimed that many Nigerians fail to recognise and protect their own talents until an international person or body points it out. Recently, a Nigerian lady, Adeola Ogunmola emerged as the first Nigerian female pilot for Qatar airways. The extra ordinary feat made many Nigerians proud but some social media users argued that she would not have been recognised had she been in Nigeria doing the same thing.
Which sort of proves the point Ali Baba has made. However, with social media these days, some Nigerians are starting to learn to appreciate their own. A clear example is how singer Teni has become a national sensation since releasing major hit singles.
It is however still a bit hard for people to appreciate really good music and most times, settle for the mainstream songs and musicians.
