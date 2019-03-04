Amosun’s Suspension, A Collapse Of APC In Ogun – MOYAG

Movement for Yewa-Awori for Governor (MOYAG) has declared that the suspension of Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) literarily signaled the death of the party in the state.

MOYAG at a press briefing addressed yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital however, called on indigenes as well as registered voters across the state to compensate Amosun by electing his anointed candidate, Hon. Abdul-Kabir Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) as the next governor of the state.

Convener of the event, Sola Oyekanmi emphasised that Amosun’s suspension was hinged on his commitment towards ensuring justice and equity for the Yewa/Awori people in their over 40-year quest to produce a governor in the state.

Oyekanmi however, declared that the only way through which the people of the state could show appreciation to Amosun’s commitment at developing the state since eight years of his administration is to vote Akinlade, the APM governorship candidate.

He stressed that Akinlade’s governorship victory will not only ensure continuity of Amosun’s developmental project, but also ensure justice and fairness in the state, stressing that, Akinlade stands a better chance of winning the election than any other governorship candidate from the zone.

“We are not unaware of the controversies that led us to the current political situation in Ogun state. Our position is that of justice and fairness. It is the turn of Ogun West and that is the truth. The current governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun is from Ogun Central Senatorial District and The Vice President, H.E Yemi Osinbajo is from Ogun East Senatorial District.

“We have assessed the APM candidate and we have concluded that he is competent and resourceful enough to serve the people of Ogun state as governor. Our research into his antecedents and our various interactions with him revealed to us, his passion for service, his brilliance and achievements in public service as Senior Special Assistant to the governor in 2011, where he helped grow the state IGR from the modest level it was to the current average of N7billion per month”.