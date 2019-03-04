EDUCATION
‘ASUU Not Making Fresh Demands’
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied embarking on another strike or making any fresh demands.
The president of the union, Professor Biodum Oginyemi in an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday said the reports on some twitter handles that the union had embarked on another strike are false.
He said the information was published from a fake twitter account which is not owned by the Union and has been misleading people.
According to him, “Those behind the twitter handle are fraudulent. We have not embarked on strike, the twitter has been using our name to publish fake things.”
Oginyemi urged the public to disregard the information and continue with their studies.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the recent ASUU strike which started on 4th November, 2018 was suspended on Friday 8th February, 2019.
