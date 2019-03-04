Court Remands Teacher Over Death Of 3-year-old Girl

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on Monday remanded a former staff of a Lagos-based nursery school, Rukayat Amisu in prison for allegedly causing the death of a three-year-old girl through negligence.

The judge ordered that Amisu be kept in prison after she was arraigned before her by the Lagos State government on a one count charge of manslaughter.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, allegedly committed the offence on October 21, 2015, at 10.00a.m. at Olab Private School, at No. 11, Idowu Street, Lagos Island.

The prosecuting counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of one Aliyah Ahmed by negligently allowing her to be burnt by hot water.

Sunmonu said, “The defendant negligently sat the little girl on top of a container containing hot water, the girl fell inside the hot water.”

According to him, the offence contravened Section 227 of the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2011.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s Counsel, Ayo Ladipo, told the court that he has filed a bail application on behalf of his client.

But following an appeal from the prosecutor for time to respond to the application, Justice Akintoye adjourned the case until March 11.