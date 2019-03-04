CSO Hails NSCDC’s Professionalism During Polls

A civil society and pro-democracy advocacy group, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI), has commended and applauded the officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for its professional conduct at the presidential and National Assembly elections held recently in the country.

The group also passed a vote of confidence on the pro-active and open door policy of the present leadership of the corps in deepening the nation’s democratic values.

CWAI in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, signed by its executive secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and director, media and publicity, Com. Gabriel Gbajume, lauded the para-military organization for the largely peaceful and orderly general elections, the high level of professionalism displayed and the non-partisanship during the various stages of the elections.

The group maintained that the men and officers of the Corps were very meticulous, impressive and matured even in the face of intimidation by some electorates.

The statements reads in part: ‘’The officers and men of NSCDC have shown that they are abreast of the conduct of security operations before collation, during and after the elections as shown in the various training across the country before the 2019 general elections which also goes to show the rebranding efforts of the present leadership of the Commandant-General, NSDCC, Abdullahi Muhammadu.

‘’The elections monitoring by the Commandant-General across various states during the elections and the security monitoring situation centre embarked upon by the leadership to spot any emerging security threats; the adequate protection of the electorates vis-à-vis logistics of materials and the protection of critical national assets including payment of allowances, feeding at various points and the repairs of damaged vehicles before the elections were major advantage for the Civil Defence Corps in adding value to the successful conduct of the elections.

‘’This conduct reiterated the importance of meetings and signals sent by the Commandant-General to DCG’s, ACG’s and the Commandants from the 36 states of the federation, which in turn serves as a morale booster for the national assignment.

The extreme caution, courtesies and professional candour displayed and discharged with excellence to the pride and admiration of the voters who showered accolades and praises on the corps and ensured that the elections were conducted peacefully, transparently and creditably well drew the commendation of local and international observers to the NSCDC as an agency to be reckoned with in the country,’’ he said.

The duo, however, saluted the corps for their courage, high level of discipline, patriotism and neutrality showed in the conduct of the elections and called on Nigerians to always support, and encourage our security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional mandate to the country.