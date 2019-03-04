Kaduna Killings Orchestrated To Disrupt Presidential Poll – MACBAN

Leaders of the Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have alleged that the killing of over 130 Fulani in Kajuru, Kaduna State was carried out to disrupt the 2019 presidential election.

MACBAN national chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, made the allegation at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Kiruwa said that the perpetrators of the killings targeted mostly innocent children and women of Fulani stock to provoke their kinsmen to launch reprisal attacks in the area so that the presidential election would not hold.

According to him, “the recent crises in Kaduna were hatched just a few days to the presidential and National Assembly’s elections where over 130 of our people are killed.

“It was planned to provoke the Fulani or to push them to the wall in order to trigger crises in Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, and parts of Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto.

“It was designed to disrupt the election but they have failed even though our people were killed,” he lamented.

Kiruwa warned that MACBAN which has over 20 million members across Nigeria would never accept the killing of innocent Fulani under any and appealed to the government, especially the Kaduna State government to take decisive action against the perpetrators of the killings for justice and fair treatment.

He commended the efforts of Kaduna State governor, Nasiru el-Rufai, for visiting the affected areas in order to douse tension and avert reprisal attacks.

He said that MACBAN had also taken steps by calling on all Fulani to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands.

He warned that if the government fails to bring the perpetrators of the killings to justice, the situation could degenerate to anarchy.