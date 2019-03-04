POLITICS
Kidnapped Edo APC Candidate Freed After 38 Days
An All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Owan West Constituency, Mike Ohio-Ezomo, has been released after spending 38 days in kidnappers’ den.
Ohio-Ezomo was abducted on January 23, 2019, at his at his Sabonginda Ora residence by suspected gunmen after his police orderly was killed.
Family sources said that he was released after the payment of an undisclosed ransom.
The sources said Ohio-Ezomo was released on last Saturday night to his family members at a village near Owo in Ondo State.
The Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, also dropped the hint of Ohio-Ezomo’ release on Saturday afternoon at a meeting with APC leaders from Edo North when he assured them that the party candidate would be released before March 9, 2019, for the House of Assembly polls.
