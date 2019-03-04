Lack Of Facilities Remain Bane Of Badminton — Orbit

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Mr Francis Orbit has highlighted lack of facilities as the bane of the sport in the country.

Orbit, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, identified lack of facilities as the only difference between Nigeria and other badminton playing nations of the world, saying it is largely responsible for the decline state of the sport in the country.

“We can be very competitive with the right facility. The difference between our players and their counterparts from other badminton playing nations in the world is lack of the needed facilities.

“We don’t have single badminton facility in Nigeria. The only ones available are owned by private member clubs and they are in restricted areas. So, you can’t discover or develop talents there because not everybody can go there.

“If go to any badminton playing nation of the world, you would see not less than 15 to 20 courts in one single facility. But here in Nigeria, even the facilities provided by government like multipurpose hall, the highest number of courts you will see is four. It is only in Port Harcourt’s civic center that we have up to six courts in a single venue. How do you develop the sport in this kind of environment?

Badminton is an indoor sport and not an outdoor. You must have the needed facilities and government ought to have put these infrastructures in place,” he lamented.

Orbit said that until the issue is addressed, Nigeria will continue to trail the rest regardless of the abundance of talent in the country, insisting that the call for strategy to get private sector and less of government in the funding of sports in the country would continue to be a mirage until the needed infrastructures are put in place.

“In the long term, investing in multi-purpose sports and sports halls will go a long way in addressing this problem that is depriving us our rightful place in sporting world.

“Even some facilities like stadium government has put in place had been totally abandoned. Lagos Stadium is an eyesore and even the one in Abuja is going the same way. The pitch is no longer good for football and that is why the national football teams are no longer play in Abuja. This is the stadium that was built just 16-years ago for the hosting of COJA Games.