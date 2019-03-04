Lagos Media Marathon Registration Opens Today

Participants willing to be part of the first edition of the Lagos Media Marathon can start registering for the race from 12 noon today, organizers have announced.

According to Tony Ubani, the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Media Race, those interested can visit the official website for the marathon, lagosmediamarathon.com to complete the simple process.

“Yes, the registration process starts by noon on Monday, we have been receiving a lot of messages from people to know when the portal for registering will be open, from Monday, people can start the process of being part of this historic event,” Ubani stated.

As earlier stated by the organizers, those in the media and related industries will be registering for free as well as students.

However, other members of the public that also want to be part of the maiden Lagos Media Marathon will be paying a token of N3,000.

With the payment, intending runners are guaranteed among other things; quality running bibs, goodie bag as well as a finisher’s medal.

In a related development, organizers have also announced that physical registration forms for those not disposed to complete the process online will also be made available.

“From Tuesday those that want the physical forms can come to the Teslim Balogun stadium or to the Lagos SWAN secretariat inside the National Stadium at Surulere” Ubani further stated.

The first Lagos Media marathon is billed to take place on May 1, 2019, with at least 30,000 participants expected at the start point.

Only recently, athletics legend Yussuf Alli described the decision of the Lagos chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to organize a road race as one of the best things that happened to marathon and road races since Governor Akinwunmi Ambode revived the culture in February 2016 with the Lagos City Marathon.