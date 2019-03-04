NEWS
Muslim,Christian Women Advocate For Peaceful Polls In Kaduna
The Interfaith forum of Muslim and Christian Women’s Association,on Monday, advocated for peaceful governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Kaduna state slated march 9th.
They urged residents to embrace peace during and after elections.
Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the interfaith coordinators, Hajiya Amina Kazaure, Mrs. Elizabeth Abuk and Hajiya Daharatu Ahmed respectively called on religious and traditional leaders, stakeholders and all citizens of the state to work for a non violent exercise.
They said: “As mothers of a culture of peace, we are using this medium to strongly advocate for peace in our dear state due to the way and manner in which the politics of Kaduna state has turned into.
“We have observed that there are pockets of tension in the political arena which no doubt is a serious threat. Politics is not a do or die affairs and should not be based on religious and ethnic lines”
