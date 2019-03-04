NEWS
Niger Govt. Release N800m For Pensions, Gratuities
The Niger Government has released a total of N800 million for the payment of pensions and gratuities in the state.
Gov. Abubakar Bello disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Minna on Monday.
He said that N500 million was released to the state Pensions Board in February and additional N300 million had just been released to settle the outstanding pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state.
Bello added that government had also started paying death benefits to ease sufferings of families of the deceased persons.
“I am proud to say today that what we have done for pensioners, no administration in the past had done that; the records are there in the pension board office.
“This is because we know how very important pension is to those who have retired. When you think of people that rely on pensions for survival, you won’t dare play with their lives.
“We will continue to pay the pensions. Although the money keeps increasing, we will continue to pay until the Contributory Pension Scheme kicks off,” he said.
Earlier, Malam Idris Ndako, the state Chairman of NLC, called on the governor, to ensure that workers whose promotions had yet to be implemented were effected.
Ndako commended him for ensuring the welfare of the workers, and urged him to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage once it was implemented by the Federal Government.
Also, Alhaji Baba Sani, the state Secretary of Pensioners, commended the governor for the payment of pensions and for the release of additional money to settle them.
Malam Yunusa Tenimun, state Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), said that the union would mobilise its members to re-elect the governor during the March 9 elections.
“In 2015, the governor came to us to seek for our support of which we gave him.
Today he is here again to solicit for our support and we will support him because he has impacted positivity on the lives of the people,” he said.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
#NigeriaDecides2019: INEC Declares Buhari Winner In Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Court Nullifies PDP Governorship Candidacy In Kano
-
BUSINESS13 hours ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Persons Behind violence in Benue — Military
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kano People Have Been Supporting Me Since 2003 – PMB
-
AFRICA5 hours ago
Drunk Police Officer Kills Colleague, 3 Others At Bar
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Only People Of Integrity Will Make My Cabinet – PMB
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Group Exposes APC In A’Ibom As Buhari Visits Again