NEWS
NIN Integration Stalls Roll Out Of 10year Passport FG
The leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced April 29, 2019 as the new date for the roll out of the 10year enhanced e-passport, which, they said will capture the National Identity Number (NIN)
The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in a statement by the Service spokesman, Sunday James explained that the postponement was to allow, them finalise the integration of NIN with the new Passport.
The statement reads in part, ” the Comptroller General regrets to inform the general public that the roll out of the new 10 year enhanced e-Passport has been rescheduled to 29th April, 2019 to finalise the integration of the National Identity Number (NIN) with the new Passport.
The statement adds that , “Consequent upon this, the price of the current passport still remains the same and applicants are encouraged to visit our website at www.immigration.gov.ng for further information on fees payable and application processes.
Recall that the federal government had last year approved a 10-year validity period for Nigerian passports.
This followed a presidential approval to change the face of the e-passport 10 years after it was introduced in the country
Currently, the passports have a five-year validity period.
NEWS6 days ago
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
NEWS6 days ago
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
NEWS6 days ago
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
NEWS6 days ago
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
NEWS7 days ago
#NigeriaDecides2019: INEC Declares Buhari Winner In Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Court Nullifies PDP Governorship Candidacy In Kano
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Persons Behind violence in Benue — Military
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kano People Have Been Supporting Me Since 2003 – PMB
-
AFRICA5 hours ago
Drunk Police Officer Kills Colleague, 3 Others At Bar
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Only People Of Integrity Will Make My Cabinet – PMB
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Group Exposes APC In A’Ibom As Buhari Visits Again