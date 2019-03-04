NLC Spits Fire, Vows To Occupy Ogun Tuesday

National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that it would not back off in it plans to occupy Ogun state , saying its fight against anti- labour policies of the state government will continue irrespective of threats from the government.

NLC also called on well-meaning Nigerians and security operatives to hold the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun responsible for any harm that befalls any of its members in course of carrying out its planned protest against the state government tomorrow, Tuesday March 5, 2019.

Speaking at a press conference addressed on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said the call became necessary in view of the statement credited to governor Amosun wherein he declared that the safety of NLC members coming to protest the poor working conditions of its members in Ogun state could not be guaranteed.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the NLC and Ogun state government had being at logger heads over what it described as “inhuman working conditions” and poor welfare of workers in Ogun.

The national leadership of the union had in one of its letters, informed the Ibikunle Amosun led administration of its desires to occupy the state over Ogun government’s refusal to respect the collective bargaining agreement entered with workers as regards the last tranche of the Paris Club Fund to settle gratuity owed workers and unremitted statutory deductions due to workers and trade unions.

Some of the issues unattended to by the State government according to the Union leader were the reinstatement of the state NLC chairman, Comrade Akeem Ambali and other labour leaders sacked by Amosun as well as the liquidation of about 105 months arrears of unremitted statutory deductions owed workers and unions in the state; payment of gratuity owed retirees; settlement of salary arrears owed.

But responding to the NLC’s letter, Amosun, during a live radio programme in Lagos state, warned the national leadership of NLC to stay away from the state or be disgraced over its planned national protest.

But reacting to Amosun’s warning however, NLC National President described Amosun’s statement as “not responsible enough,” from a state governor, bearing in mind that the course for which the NLC is championing has statutory backing.

Wabba described as an infringement of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, situation whereby any employer would deduct workers’ pensions, Cooperative dues as well as other statutory deductions without remitting same to the appropriate quarters.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filling this report, national leadership of NLC were still holding meeting with top functionaries of the Ogun state government.