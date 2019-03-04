NNL Postpones 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has postponed its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the draws that would have ushered in the new football league season.

The postponement was mainly due to the inability of some clubs to register for the 2018/2019 season.

The management has therefore, delayed the AGM and draws by 16 days, and it will now hold on March 20, at the earlier announced venue and time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and draws to commence the new football league was earlier scheduled to hold on March 6 in Abuja.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NNL, Lawrence Katken, said: “This makes it practically impossible to go ahead with the AGM/Draws fixed for Wednesday.

“Since the official draw will be carried out, we do not want to work in assumption or speculation on the number of clubs that will participate in the new season.

“The AGM was postponed because only few clubs registered for the 2018/2019 season, we gave them a period of grace to come and register their clubs, if not we will close registration for the season.’’

He said that any club that failed to register on or before March 15 will give the league body no option than to conduct the draws and work with the registered clubs.

He apologised to everyone on the inconveniences the shelving of the AGM and Draws might have caused, adding that it was done with a deliberate intent for the good of the League.