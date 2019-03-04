EDUCATION
NOUN Matriculates 17,000 Students
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), on Saturday matriculated no fewer than 17,000 new students for the 2019 academic session.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdalla Adamu who disclosed this at the institution’s headquarters in Abuja said the exercise was part of the 18th matriculation ceremony which took place in 78 study centres of NOUN across the country.
Adamu who was represented by the Centre Director, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Special Study Centre, Sapele, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani charged the students to make the best experience of the institutions by regulating themselves in their studies and habits.
According to him, “NOUN is not a regular university, you are, as a result of this, to desist from all the anomalies, like cultism, sexual harassment by lecturers, etc that exist in conventional universities.
I want to meet you in the next four years, during your graduation, full of knowledge and ready to take on the world as a result of your studentship in NOUN.”
