PDP To Holds Caucus Meeting Today
The defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled an expanded caucus meeting for Monday, March 4.
According to a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party would meet at noon in Abuja.
The meeting would hold at the Party’s National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza.
Statement:
“Special Announcement
PDP HOLDS EXPANDED CAUCUS MEETING:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4, 2019
Venue: National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.
Time: 12 noon.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
