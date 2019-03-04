PDP To Holds Caucus Meeting Today

The defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled an expanded caucus meeting for Monday, March 4.

Statement:

“Special Announcement

PDP HOLDS EXPANDED CAUCUS MEETING:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its expanded caucus meeting on Monday, March 4, 2019

Venue: National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Time: 12 noon.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary