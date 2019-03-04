Police Arraign Fake Native Doctor For N1.5m Fraud

The police on Monday arraigned a fake native doctor, Stanley Igbinigie, 53, in court for allegedly defrauding a man of N1.5 million in an Ota Magistrates ‘ Court in Ogun.

The police charged Igbinigie, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy, fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 23, 2018, at Sango-Ota.

Gbesi alleged that the accused collected N1.5 million from the complainant, Eze Ebuka, with a promise to assist him cure an illness.

The accused, he said, converted the money to his personal use instead of fulfilling his promise of healing the complainant..

Gbesi said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate S.S. Shotayo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotayo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 20, for further hearing.