SGF Vows To Resolve APC Stakeholders Crisis To Retain Victory In Adamawa 

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), has disclosed a move to resolve the lingering crisis rocking, the Adamawa chapter of APC to enable the party, go into the gubernatorial polls as one indivisible entity.

Mustapha who reiterated to resolve of all stakeholders to ensure victory for the party said with the new spirit of unity in the party, it’s victory come March 9 , 2019 is a settled issue.

He promised to use all the needed platform, to ensure that, contentious issues are addressed in the interest the party, ahead of forthcoming Guber and Assembly polls.

The party processes of selecting candidate, leadership, throughout issues by the contenders, at the end of the congresses and primaries, saying the matter would no deter the party from winning with landslides victory.

In an exclusive interview, in Yola Monday, the SGF said, the move would come up with a sole result, stronger, more united and focused to retain the state.

“We had a stakeholders meeting in my office in Abuja, some of the issues hitherto not looked into, have now been resolved.

“We are coming out stronger, more united and focused driven, with a sole results to retain the state at all levels.

He ascribed his appointment as great favor to the people on the state by Mr president, saying a citizen from the state was relieved of position as SGF, yet another from same constituency appointed to serve in same capacity.

“My appointment is great favor to people of state, by Mr President, that had never happened before.

“I give gratitude to God, truly, I can claim that, am the most qualified or must knowledgable to occupy the office of SGF.

Commenting on the presidential polls, Mustpha said, he would not reckon the margin victory by opposition PDP in the state during presidential polls as defeat saying, APC has put up a formidable race at the polls.

He urged electorate to come out enmass and vote APC to give the party more chances to consolidate on the gains of transforming the people.

He lauded the extension of dual of carriage way from Gombe-Yola,road, the award of contracts for construction of Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye- Toungo roads and other major roads linking the state.