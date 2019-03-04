SMEDAN Flags Off Conditional Cash Grant Scheme In Sokoto 

The Director General, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) Dr Dikko Umaru Radda yesterday in Sokoto said no fewer than 2160 persons in the state will get 50,000 naira each from the schemes conditional grant.

Radda, while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the conditional grant scheme (CGS) held an the Sultan Maccidio Institute for Quranic and General studies noted that MSMES is one of the most important subsector of the nations econnomy.

According to him, MSMES currently account for a majority of the enterprises in Nigeria, hence no doubt creates more jobs in the economy than any other sector.

“As you may be aware, the micro enterprises sub-sector is a critical sub sector in the Nigerian enterprises development space. They collectively account for a majority of the enterprises in Nigeria and also account for the highest number of jobs created in the economy.

“The findings in the National MSMEs Survey of 2010 and 2013 revealed that micro enterprises represents 99.8% (17,261,753) and 99.80% (36,994,578) of total dnterprises respectively”.

While stressing that over 90% of the micro enterprises in Nigeria are informal and populated by those at the bottom of the pyramid, Radda noted that, the conditional grant scheme was conceptualized as a practical means of making meaningful impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

He therefore admonished them to make judicious use of what they are going to be given.

Speaking earlier, immediate past governor of the state and Senator representing Sokoto North, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko PMB is committed to making Nigeria better.

Wamakko noted that the MSMEs conditional grant scheme initiative remained a very unique and profitable one that is capable of up lifting the living standard of the beneficiaries