South -West PDP Backs Atiku On Legal Redress

The South West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), at the weekend gave its backing to the decision of the party’s presidential candidate in the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the result of the election in court.

Making the position of the South West PDP known at a press conference was the PDP National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Eddy Olafeso.

Announcing the result of the presidential election last Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, chairman, Prof. Mamoud Yakubu had declared President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the election.

But Atiku who had since rejected the results as declared by INEC, and made known his determination to challenge the results in court.

Olafeso, however, said the decision of Atiku to seek legal action against the results was a necessary step, claiming that the February 23 election was the worst in the history of elections in Nigeria, as it was characterised by irregularities and malpractice.

Olafeso cited many cases of violence and intimidation of voters across the country, apart from the cases of card reader failure which he claimed disenfranchised many.

He also accused INEC of employing double standards in the conduct of the election in different geographical zones of the country to favour the APC.

Saying that Atiku reserves the right to challenge what he called a sham, he added that all believers in true democracy should encourage the candidate to fight “the fraud”.

He said, “We are all witnesses to the abuses that characterized the general elections of Saturday, February 23 and the double standards which ensured that electoral guidelines adopted for the election guaranteed different approaches to its conduct both in the Northern and Southern parts of our nation.’’

Similarly, a former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, decried what he called the massive irregularities of the February 23 elections.

George said the results of the elections did not reflect the will of the people as supporters of PDP were intimidated through violence, while others were disenfranchised.