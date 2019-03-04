Super Falcons, Belgium In Heavyweight Clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will today lock horns with their Belgian counterparts in a make or mar clash as both sides seek to take a step closer to the quarterfinals of the on-going 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup tournament in Larnaca.

The Nigerian ladies lost their Group C opener to Austria 1-4, before return to winning ways with 4-3 defeat of Slovakia on Friday at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, but now face a much tougher opponent Belgium‚ who breezed to a 3-0 success over Slovakia and drawn with Austria in their first two games.

The 9- time African champions will need an outright victory against the Europeans who are currently sitting at the second position behind Group C leaders Austria with 4 points while Nigeria Ladies are in third with points as Slovakia rock the bottom without a point.

Thomas Dennerby will be depending on the services of Captain Rita Chikwelu, Asisat Oshoala and Chinese based striker Francisca Ordega to deliver the goods which will secure their passage to the knockout stages.

The match between the Super Falcons and Belgium as well as Slovakia and Austria clash will come under spotlight 5 pm Nigerian time.