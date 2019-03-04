NEWS
TETFund To Blacklist Erring Contractors
Arrangement has been concluded by management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) to sanction and blacklist any contractor who fails to execute any of the TETfund’s contract awarded to them according to specifications.
Executive secretary of TETfund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the weekend after he commissioned and handed over a N336million Academic Publishing facility to the authorities of the University of Calabar TETfund executive secretary, decried how the country’s reading/ publishing culture has faded away making it impossible for the nation’s youth to focus their attention on researches which can lead the country to innovation in technology.
Prof Bogoro warned that henceforth any contractor who haphazardly execute TETfund projects would not only lose the patronage of TETfund but would also be made to face the wrath of the law.
He said that a time has come when contractors who do business with TETfund need to sit up and do the right thing rather than play pranks whenever contracts are awarded to them and frowned at the use of substandard materials for project execution. saying that contractors who failed to execute projects according to specifications would have the organisation’s sledge hammer fall on them.
