‘The Voice’ Contestant, Janice Freeman Dies At 33

The singer who died at the age of 33 was reported to have passed on Saturday following complications of lupus and a bronchial infection.

Freeman was on coach Miley Cyrus’s team and reached the top 11 on the singing contest series.

While speaking on the singer’s death her representative said, “On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn’t breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband. He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST.”

The Voice in its reaction to Freeman’s death took to Instagram and wrote; “Janice Freeman was an inspiration,” “Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

She is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended families.