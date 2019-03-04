WORLD
U.S. Merges Embassy, Consulate In Jerusalem
The U.S. consulate and embassy in Jerusalem will merge into a single diplomatic mission, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday.
The Trump administration’s December 2017 decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem upended decades of U.S. policy towards the contested city and enraged Palestinians.
The Jerusalem embassy officially opened in May and in October the U.S. announced the merger plan.
The consulate was Washington’s main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians and the move was criticised by them as a sign the U.S. was no longer working for a two-state solution.
On Sunday, deputy spokesman, Robert Palladino, the State Department insisted the move did not “signal a change of U.S. policy on Jerusalem, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip’’.
“As the president has stated, the United States continues to take no position on final status issues, including boundaries or borders.’’
According to him, the specific boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem are subject to final status negotiations between the parties.
“The administration remains fully committed to efforts to achieve a lasting and comprehensive peace that offers a brighter future to Israel and the Palestinians,’’ Palladino added.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
#NigeriaDecides2019: INEC Declares Buhari Winner In Kaduna
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
-
NEWS2 hours ago
Court Nullifies PDP Governorship Candidacy In Kano
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
ABCON Sets N250/$ Exchange Rate Agenda For PMB
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Persons Behind violence in Benue — Military
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Kano People Have Been Supporting Me Since 2003 – PMB
-
AFRICA5 hours ago
Drunk Police Officer Kills Colleague, 3 Others At Bar
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Only People Of Integrity Will Make My Cabinet – PMB
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Group Exposes APC In A’Ibom As Buhari Visits Again