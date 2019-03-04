You Must Upgrade Yourself To Move To The Next Level – Clara

Clara Ameh Oduwole, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Etnik Moda and Etnik Pasticceria, looks everything classy and warm. Sitting side by side with her in her cosy fashion empire she has built with time was amazing. Asked about her definition of fashion and style, she smiles and said “It means less is more; I don’t have to jumble everything on my body to be classy. I just put a bit and let the natural take it up”. From that point, the encounter with this fashion queen started flowing as if on autopilot.

When did you first conceive the idea of setting up a fashion boutique?

Fashion has been a passion for me. I have been doing the fashion business since my youth service days. When I felt I have gotten to the level where I’m not really utilizing all of me I decided to go into another passion which is the baking aspect. For cake business, I started like three years ago and so far I have attended cake competitions in Milan and Italy, I was trained in United States of America, Italy, Switzerland and Dubai. I have been to shoe exhibitions in Milan and Spain, also fashion exhibitions in different parts of the globe like the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

I was a pacesetter while growing up. Back then people looked up to me to know what was trending and at a point I was not getting what I wanted here in Nigeria. So, I started traveling, from Senegal to Paris and the United Kingdom; yet, I was still not satisfied until I went to Italy. Then I was just going to buy in Italy and sell here, which most people were doing, but at some point I felt I needed to be distinct from other people. So, I went for the luxury goods; you must really know luxury goods before venturing into it. I discovered that Italians will not answer you if you don’t know your onions and do not have the resources. I did not just buy goods, I asked them to produce to my own specification because I know what I want. That was how I was able to carve a niche for myself in order not be like every other person.

I was persistent for almost ten years before some companies accepted doing business with me. We are just only two in Nigeria that have some fashion brands that you cannot find anywhere in this country- just my boutique and one other in Lagos. If you go to Italy from here they will refer you back to us. Female brands like ‘Rene’ Caovilla it is a very top brand.

What has been your biggest challenge in the fashion industry?

The biggest challenge I have ever encountered in the fashion business was losing goods. I always felt like carrying all my goods on my legs when I’m coming back to Nigeria because I have lost suitcases so many times. Nevertheless, the situation at the airport is better now. Imagine you losing a suitcase of luxury brand containing items with the cheapest shoe being 300 Euros. You will be like ‘am I starting from the scratch?’ Initially, my challenge used to be funding because I opted for the high ends. So, I needed a lot of money but now funding is no longer a challenge. Losing the goods are no longer my challenge either. The later challenge I faced was breaking into brands that are so rigid. They felt they cannot let an African store their goods but I never gave up. I did break into those brands.

How have you been able to sustain high standard in a competitive fashion market?

In the male fashion brand, as a woman, when I look at a guy’s shoe I know the class he belongs to. So, I went for the luxury and high-end as well. Luckily for me, I penetrated some strong brands that manufactures for me. When the echelon comes into my boutique they marvel at how a woman could stock high fashion brands like the ones I have. I have gained experience over time. I wouldn’t want someone to buy footwears from me then go somewhere else to buy clothes. I was not ready to buy and keep; so, I went into textiles too. That was how I started importing fabrics from Switzerland, Czech Republic because they have one of the finest fabrics.

What measures have you put in check in cake business?

When you meet some cake designers, the first thing you hear them say is ‘I have been baking for 20 years; I started as a child; bla bla bla’. Yet they are not upgrading. I love cake a lot and I couldn’t really get a baker that could give me the kind of cake I eat when I travel out of Nigeria. I noticed that most times we have good cake decorators but the content is not satisfactory. So, that was what prompted me to start training. No knowledge is a waste; at times I go for a 3-day cake training and I pay close to one thousand dollar or pounds for knowledge. Sometimes I go for trainings on cake instructors because I plan to establish an academy just for trainings people on how to bake cake someday. Right now I am trying to build the legacy in cake business that my kids can walk into.

How far have you gone in achieving your goals?

For the fashion section of my business, my goal is to be a household name in certain brands. That I think I have achieved up to 70 per cent, not only in Abuja but also in other parts of the country. People will call me and say ‘we need you to bring a suitcase; someone needs to get those things’. Also getting to the level of not needing to seek financial support from any financial institution is an achievement. I have crossed that hurdle too because with my money I can purchase and keep my goods as long as I want but when you get loan from somewhere you will be put under so much pressure and in the end you make so much mistakes. Well, to this point I ascribe all the glory to God.

What would you consider your highest point in life?

My highest point in life is having a family. It’s like retirement for me now because instead of struggling and getting exhausted with this or that, I rather make a trip outside Nigeria for training in cake. Every other thing is already set in motion.

Who are you clienteles in the fashion section?

Well, I can’t cater for everybody because my kind of boutique is not where everybody can come in and buy. I discovered that by the time I start outfitting for everybody I cater for no body. My strata starts from the average in the society to the upper class, but more of the upper class if I may say. If I have ten clients in my boutique I can still go for strategic trainings and build up and who knows, I may venture into politics eventually. There are just so many things. I can’t use all of my time on everybody; it has to be a selected few.

Although when it comes to cake I am very modest because the profit margin at a time was much. So, even if you want to use the best ingredients and hygienic environment and all that, you will still make your profit. For the cake I am ready to grab all the market because my cake is very affordable.

What fashion brand do you patronize?

As much as I love fashion I’m very conservative. I like Rene Caovilla, Bottega Venetta and Miu-Miu because you cannot predict or estimate them. They are not common; they look simple but knowing your worth will make you happy, though your pocket may not be smiling. When you come into the fashion market everybody wants to wear Gucci, Versace, and all those brands are not my favorites.

For men, I also like Miu-Miu, though some other brands like Zanoti are common but nice. I am not a too-many-brand person so that I will not be jumbled up and down.

What are those fashion accessories that you can’t do without?

My most valuable fashion accessories are good handbag, wristwatch, a very good shoe because these legs of mine have walked almost all the continents so it has to be pampered.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

Well, as a mother and wife I am able to balance work-life because I have a business I run by myself. I am a home person. Nobody takes away my morning hours because my kids are still very young. I make sure they get ready early for school and I drop them off personally, then I come back and start decorating my cake. I don’t get to the boutique before 12 noon and my clients know when to meet me there. I also get back home on good time to make dinner for my family.

What is your most memorable childhood experience?

My most memorable childhood experience has pushed me into what I am today. I remember as a child I stayed home the most and then I would collect the allowance for the month from my dad. There was some sort of rivalry. Rather than using the money to buy things for the house I use the money to do business like collecting money for tissue, Rice, Maggi and I will buy a roll of tissue, bag of rice and packet of Maggi and then resell to my parents in retail. My Dad always say to me then, “you will be a trader”, and today I can proudly say I am a trader, crossing continents to trade.

Tell us a bit about your family?

I am from Kogi State. I graduated from University of Abuja my husband is from Ogun State; he is very supportive. We have two lovely children, a girl and a boy, who make us proud. I have a sister and 3 brothers, though I lost a brother two years ago. My mum and my family are all very supportive and it’s been amazing.

What is your philosophy of life?

Keep faith; it’s not religiosity. I wake up in the morning believing God is involved in everything I do.

What makes you happy?

Money. I have figure and once it starts dropping from that figure I fall sick. I work for my money; I do not have a godfather. Another thing that makes me extremely happy is when a client walks into my boutique and says, “Wow! You mean you have something like this in Nigeria?” Or when I supply a cake and the bride beams with joy.

What is your advice to women?

Nigeria is so dynamic. We have heard of the rich crying. As a woman, get something doing because it brings joy. You don’t value money you did not work for. Every woman should upgrade herself and engage in things that will move you to the next level.