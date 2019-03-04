Youths Endorse Sule, APC Candidate, For Nasarawa Governorship Seat

The Nasarawa State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has endorsed Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, the APC candidate, for the state’s governorship seat.

NYCN chairman in the state, Mr Idris Ijoko, in a statement on Monday in Lafia, said that the decision to endorse the APC candidate was taken “after due consultations with relevant stakeholders”.

“We opted for Sule because he is experienced, calm and matured for the job. We are also impressed with the fact that he has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities in both the private and public sectors.

“He has also presented his blueprint toward making Nasarawa a great state. The document has made ample provisions for youth-related issues.

“Sule is equally well connected and has promised to use his links to industrialize Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

The youths, who noted that the APC had won the Presidency, declared that Nasarawa State could not afford to be in the opposition, “considering its strategic location and the proximity to the Federal Capital Territory”.

The statement urged youths to maintain orderly conduct during and after the elections, and commended their commitment to peace during the Presidential and National Assembly held on Feb. 23. (NAN)