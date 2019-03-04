Youths In Sokoto Rally Support For Tambuwal’s Re-election 

Group of youths in Sokoto state on Monday held a solidarity rally in support of governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s second term bid.

The youths who thronged out in their numbers were seen chanting songs of victory as they equally appealed to the people of the state to see Tambuwal’s leadership prowess as an added advantage.

Some of the youths told LEADERSHIP after the rally that the state will be better with a continuation of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as their governor than bringing in somebody else.

Receiving the youths at Government House, the state deputy governor, Alhaji Manir Dan iya thanked the youths for their quest towards engaging in an intensive mobilization for Tambuwal’s relection.

Dan’Iya who spoke on behalf of governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal admonished them to come out enmass and vote for Tambuwal and all House of Assembly candidates of the PDP in the March 9th election.

He also urged them not to only vote, but ensure that they guide their votes and ensure that they are counted.

The deputy governor further decried unwarranted intimidation, harassment and arrest of their party members during the Presidential and National Assembly elections by security agencies believed to have acted on the order of opposition APC backed by federal might.

While noting that PDP will emerge victorious in the March 9th election scores the state, Dan’Iya also appealed to the youths to remain calm as PDP is working to legally recover their stolen mandate.