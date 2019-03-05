9mobile Splashes Cash, Gifts On Lagos Subscribers

It was indeed a rewarding and memorable weekend for hundreds of 9mobile customers in Lagos as the telco on Friday, March 1, 2019, splashed them with gifts during the first prize redemption of its ongoing customer reward scheme, Magic Hour Promo.

Through this promo, millions of 9mobile customers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes including free airtime, smartphones and cash prizes running into millions of naira, from February to May 2019.

At the first prize redemption of the promo which held at the Ikeja City Mall, winners were presented with prizes including smartphones and N50,000 cash.

Friends of the winners were also beneficiaries of 9mobile’s generosity as they participated in a surprise Shopping Dash where they were able to pick items worth up to N200,000 free of charge from popular retail store, Shoprite.

Explaining 9mobile’s reasons for showering its customers and their friends with the gifts, cash and shopping bonanza, Vice President Marketing, Adebisi Idowu, said it was an affirmation of the telco’s commitment to its subscribers.

He said, “As a caring brand, we always look for innovative ways to wow our customers. We have been here for 10 years and believe these offerings to be a great way to put smiles on the faces of our new and existing subscribers. Personally, as the chief marketing executive, I’m delighted that we can do this; kudos to 9mobile as a business. But the biggest thanks go to our customers. Without them, we won’t be doing this. So, for the support and loyalty to our brand, we are extending this token of appreciation to our numerous subscribers.”

Idowu added that the shopping dash would not be a one-off because customers across the country would also benefit from it.

“This Shopping Dash is going to continue. We decided to surprise our promo winners here today, they didn’t know this was going to happen. They just came to pick up their prizes accompanied by their friends, and they got this bumper package. We would do this in other locations as we continue to delight Nigerians. Kano is the next location; our subscribers there should get ready to be truly delighted”, he said.

The Magic Hour Promo began on February 11 and will be on for 90 days across Nigeria, to appreciate customers of 9mobile for their brand affinity over the past decade. New and existing customers of the telco are free to participate in the promo, and they can win as many times as possible.

Prizes up for grabs include the N20 million grand prize for one winner, and N5 million to be won by one lucky customer at each of the monthly draws. Also, one customer will win N250,000 while five customers will win N50,000 cash daily for 90 days, subject to the terms and conditions of the offer. Five smartphones will also to be won every week, during the duration of the promo.

All new and existing customers need to do to stand a chance to win big, is recharge a minimum of N100 or text WIN to 88808.