Abia SDP Adopts Ikpeazu For March 9 Election

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Abia State Monday endorsed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate for the March 9 election.

Chairman of forum of chairmen of local government chapters of the party in the state, Hon Chijioke Ozems announced this at a press briefing in Umuahia, the capital.

But there seems to be a crack in the party as the Chairman and the governorship candidate of the party, Honourables Chidi Nwosu and Blessing Nwagba respectively were absent at the occasion.

He said they arrived at the resolution to ensure peace, stability and equity in the state, saying it will be unfair to deny the governor a second term in office as his predecessors did in the office.

His words, “The predecessors, Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji from Abia North and Abia Central senatorial districts respectively did two terms each, so it will be fair and just to allow him do same.”

According to him, it was in pursuit of similar agenda that the party at the national level adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the just concluded presidential election.

He denied that the absence of Nwosu and Nwagba was an indication of a rift in the party, adding that its structures at all levels in the state are still intact.

Ozems, who is the chairman of Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area chapter of the party said in view of this, the members will advise Nwagba to step down for Ikpeazu.

Similarly, the Organising Secretary of the party, Comrade Chukwudi Abengowe, argued that the adoption was borne out of their conviction that it is a step in the right direction.

However, he maintained that the party will contest the state Assembly elections, expressing optimism that it will win the elections in a landslide “because it is very much on ground.”

Reacting to the development, the chairman told LEADERSHIP that the party is not aware nor has knowledge that some of the members can posture the way the chairman had taken.

The former member of the House from 2007 to 2015 on the platform of the PDP, said, “Our candidate is steadily and committed to the race to win and become the governor.”

Nwosu said if there was any party, the SDP will align with, it will not be the PDP, saying the PDP is already failing and its performance in the last election is a clear evidence of it.