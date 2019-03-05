ENTERTAINMENT
American actor Luke Perry, Dies At 52
The American showbiz industry has been hit once again with an irreplaceable loss. Another movie star has joined the list of actors who have died. Beverly Hills 90210 star, Luke Perry, has passed on. He reportedly died on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 52. His publicist, Arnold Robinson, revealed that the actor had suffered a stroke some days earlier and he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. Unfortunately he did not make it out alive
However, Perry was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death including his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, his former wife, Minnie Sharp, and his two children. The actor’s publicist also thanked fans for their show of love and also asked them to give the family some privacy during this trying time.
According to Reuters, Robinson said: “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time”
The late Perry has starred in movies such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Riverdale, The Fifth Element, to name a few. He would be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Gov. El-Rufa’i Receives PDP Defectors
-
LAW4 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Tough Decisions By Buhari Will Be In Nigeria’s Interest – SGF
-
NEWS8 hours ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
-
NEWS5 hours ago
I Remain Kano PDP Candidate: Kabir-Yusuf
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Youths In Sokoto Rally Support For Tambuwal’s Re-election