 American actor Luke Perry, Dies At 52 

The American showbiz industry has been hit once again with an irreplaceable loss. Another movie star has joined the list of actors who have died. Beverly Hills 90210 star, Luke Perry, has passed on. He reportedly died on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 52. His publicist, Arnold Robinson, revealed that the actor had suffered a stroke some days earlier and he was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. Unfortunately he did not make it out alive

However, Perry was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death including his fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, his former wife, Minnie Sharp, and his two children. The actor’s publicist also thanked fans for their show of love and also asked them to give the family some privacy during this trying time.

According to Reuters, Robinson said: “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time”

The late Perry has starred in movies such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Riverdale, The Fifth Element, to name a few. He would be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace.