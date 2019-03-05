NEWS
Army Hands Over 14 Suspected Electoral Offenders PH Police
The Nigerian Army has handed over to the Nigeria Police Force 14 suspected political thugs allegedly involved in carrying out various electoral offenses in Rivers.
Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Spokesman of the Nigerian Army 6 Division, spoke at the handover parade at the police divisional headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
He said the all-male suspects were arrested during the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 23.
“The suspects (names withheld) were arrested in different locations in the state for various electoral offenses they committed.
“We have concluded our preliminary investigation, and as such, we are handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Police to carry out further investigations and possibly prosecute them,” he said.
Iliyasu said nine of the suspects were arrested in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area, while five others were apprehended in Iwofe Area of Port Harcourt.
Mr Victor Onyeugo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Criminal Investigations Department, Rivers Police Command, received the suspects on behalf of the command.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army had on Feb. 26 handed over to the police two senior Rivers government officials and 11 others accused of snatching ballot papers during the elections. (NAN)
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Re-election: Igbos Congratulate Buhari
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
LAW10 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
NEWS11 hours ago
I Remain Kano PDP Candidate: Kabir-Yusuf
-
NEWS14 hours ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Presidential Poll Falls Below Standards – Obi
-
CRIME5 hours ago
Father Fingers Daughter To Test Virginity – Court