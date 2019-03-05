Buhari Felicitates With Obasanjo at 82

…. Salutes his commitment to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as “a passionate and great patriot who deserves accolades for his immeasurable contributions to our democracy and national unity.”

In a statement to mark Obasanjo’s 82nd birthday, President Buhari acknowledged that “regardless of our political differences with Obasanjo, I still hold him in the highest esteem because his contributions to the development of the country overshadow those differences.”

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted President Buhari as saying, “Chief Obasanjo gave a good account of himself and inspired his juniors with his wit and other leadership skills.

“Nigeria’s successful transition to democratic rule in October 1979 was one of Obasanjo’s remarkable contributions to national development.

“As he celebrates his 82nd Birthday Anniversary, I wish Chief Obasanjo more good health, knowledge and wisdom in the service of Nigeria and humanity.’’(NAN)