Buhari Means Well For Nigerians -SGF

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Barr Boss Mustapha has said that President Muhammadu Buhari means well for Nigerians.

According to Boss, the statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari of his next four years in office to be tough means good and not hardship.

The SGF who explained the president statement that his last four years will be tough, said there will be tougher decision in term of policies that might not be palatable at the initial stage.

“But sure, the president will deliver the country on the crutches of under development,” Boss said while explaining the remark of the president.

“I can only infer that we would be taking tough decisions which would not be palatable but would deepen and strengthen the country,” Boss said.

The SGF said when they took over government, 27 states were unable to pay salaries but for the intervention of the president, all the states are now paying salaries without much hitches.

Boss said banning importation of rice and fertilizer was not an easily thing but that the decision has not only welcome development to many Nigeria but that the outcry were everywhere adding that the country have now attained a near self-sufficiency in the production of rice and fertilizer.

Boss who admitted that there are internal crisis rocking the ruling party in Adamawa state but added it was very minimal that cannot stop them from winning the governorship elections.

“We had a selection process either of candidates or party leadership. Those kind of processes always give birth to issues but I can assure you that it is not that they are opposed to each other but we are doing all we can to address the issue.”

“We are doing everything possible in that regard in the state in terms of reconciling all groups within the party but you have to know that managing a party is quite a complex task of managing conflicting interest.”

“I was privilege to be a party chairman of the then Peoples Solidarity Party at the age of 32, I was still a bachelor then, I know how contentious party issues are,” Boss said.

“One thing I can assure you is that we are coming out stronger, focused and more resolved to retaining Adamawa governorship as an APC state,” Boss added