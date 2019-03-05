FOOTBALL
Chelsea Lodge Appeal Of FIFA Transfer Ban Over Youth Signings
Chelsea have appealed a FIFA ban prohibiting them from signing players over the next two transfer windows, local media reported on Tuesday.
FIFA took the action in February as a result of Chelsea signing 29 players under the age of 18.
The Premier League club said at the time it would appeal the sanction, which resulted from an investigation into 93 player signings.
FIFA confirmed the appeal has been received, but did not say when it would be heard or whether the ban would be frozen during the appeal process.
The penalty, which runs until the end of January 2020, does not prevent the release of players. It affects the entire club, with the exception of Chelsea’s women’s and futsal teams.
Chelsea were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs (597,396 dollars) while England’s Football Association was fined 510,000 Swiss francs.
