Court Remands Businesswoman Over N165.5m Fraud

Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court on Tuesday remanded a businesswoman, Linda Mabi-Praise in Kirikiri Female Prisons for allegedly defrauding a lawyer, Mrs. Unoma Omo of N165.5 million.

Justice Solebo ordered that Mabi-Praise be kept in custody after she pleaded not guilty to the charge a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

An EFCC counsel, Frank Ofoma, had told the court that Mabi-Praise and her company Mutano Energy Ltd, committed the offences between April and June 2017 in Lagos.

Ofoma also informed the court that, “The defendant and her company, with an intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N134million from Omo under the false pretence that the money was for the lifting and supply of diesel (Automotive Gas Oil).

“Within that period, Mabi-Praise alongside her company, dishonestly stole and converted the sum of N34.1million which also belonged to Omo,” Ofoma said.

He further maintained that the offences contravenes Sections 1(1), 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and Sections 258(1)(9) and 278(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

After the plea of the defendant was taken, the defence counsel, Adebayo Adetunji informed the court that he had filed a bail application on behalf of his client and that the judge should to grant Mabi-Praise bail in liberal terms.

He said, “She is ready to make herself available to the honourable court during the pendency of this trial.

“Upon hearing that there was a charge against her, she had willingly submitted herself to the EFCC.

“She has reliable sureties willing stand for her and produce her during the pendency of this matter,” Adetunji submitted.

Reacting to the defence counsel’s submission, Ofoma asked the court to dismiss Mabi-Praise’s bail application.

He stated, “I urge the court to order accelerated trial, the prosecution undertakes to produce its witnesses as it is a very straightforward case.

“If My Lord decided to exercise discretion in favour of the defendant, we urge My Lord to impose such stiff conditions that will ensure the attendance of the defendant,” Ofoma argued.

In her ruling, Justice Solebo held, “The defendant is granted bail in the sum of N25 million with two sureties in like sum who must be resident in Lagos, provide proof of residence and proof of payment of taxes.

“Pending the perfection of bail, the defendant is to be remanded in prison custody,” the court ruled.

The judge then adjourned the case to March 25 for commencement of trial.